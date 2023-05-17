1 hour ago - Business

Target will start selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts

Nick Halter

Krispy Kreme doughnuts are coming to Target stores. Photo Illustration: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Target will start selling Krispy Kremes as part of a larger strategy by the doughnut company to get into more big retail and restaurant chains.

State of play: You won't see the them in Twin Cities stores yet. Krispy Kreme executives said in a recent earnings call that they're piloting the program in Dallas-area Targets now, but will expand to other markets "in the coming months."

Flashback: Krispy Kreme expanded into the Twin Cities in 2002, but fizzled quickly, closing all six local shops within six years.

  • Target also carried Krispy Kreme in the early 2000s.

What to watch: Axios asked Target when the doughnuts might be coming to Twin Cities stores, but we have not heard back.

