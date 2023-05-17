Target will start selling Krispy Kremes as part of a larger strategy by the doughnut company to get into more big retail and restaurant chains.

State of play: You won't see the them in Twin Cities stores yet. Krispy Kreme executives said in a recent earnings call that they're piloting the program in Dallas-area Targets now, but will expand to other markets "in the coming months."

The idea is to ship fresh doughnuts daily to Target, as well as Walmart and McDonald's, according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

Flashback: Krispy Kreme expanded into the Twin Cities in 2002, but fizzled quickly, closing all six local shops within six years.

Target also carried Krispy Kreme in the early 2000s.

What to watch: Axios asked Target when the doughnuts might be coming to Twin Cities stores, but we have not heard back.