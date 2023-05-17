1 hour ago - Business
Target will start selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts
Target will start selling Krispy Kremes as part of a larger strategy by the doughnut company to get into more big retail and restaurant chains.
State of play: You won't see the them in Twin Cities stores yet. Krispy Kreme executives said in a recent earnings call that they're piloting the program in Dallas-area Targets now, but will expand to other markets "in the coming months."
- The idea is to ship fresh doughnuts daily to Target, as well as Walmart and McDonald's, according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.
Flashback: Krispy Kreme expanded into the Twin Cities in 2002, but fizzled quickly, closing all six local shops within six years.
- Target also carried Krispy Kreme in the early 2000s.
What to watch: Axios asked Target when the doughnuts might be coming to Twin Cities stores, but we have not heard back.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.