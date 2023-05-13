2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Hard kombucha seltzer venue Būch Fermentary and Taproom opens in Minneapolis

Audrey Kennedy

The rosé sangria "cocktail" from Būch. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

I attended a soft opening of Būch Fermentary and Taproom Thursday, a new venue that exclusively pours the local brand's hard kombucha seltzer and other alcoholic beverages that aren't beer.

  • Options include classic and new flavors of Būch, house-made THC-infused beverages, "counterfeit cocktails" and nonalcoholic kombuchas.
  • I tried the Rosé Sangria, an 11.5% "cocktail" made with the brand's hard kombucha and a rose tincture.

💭 My thought bubble: If you're already not a fan of kombucha — a traditionally nonalcoholic fermented beverage high in probiotics — the seltzer version might not be your thing.

  • As a longtime kombucha fan who likes a brewery environment but not beer, I enjoyed the drinks and the space.

Tip: Grab a pre-drink taco at Centro down the street, then stop for soft serve at MN Nice Cream.

📍 Visit: Būch opened May 12 at 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis (the old Able Seedhouse + Brewery).

  • Monday-Thursday 4-10pm, Friday-Saturday 4pm-midnight, Sunday noon-8pm, owners told me.
