Hard kombucha seltzer venue Būch Fermentary and Taproom opens in Minneapolis

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

I attended a soft opening of Būch Fermentary and Taproom Thursday, a new venue that exclusively pours the local brand's hard kombucha seltzer and other alcoholic beverages that aren't beer.

Options include classic and new flavors of Būch, house-made THC-infused beverages, "counterfeit cocktails" and nonalcoholic kombuchas.

I tried the Rosé Sangria, an 11.5% "cocktail" made with the brand's hard kombucha and a rose tincture.

💭 My thought bubble: If you're already not a fan of kombucha — a traditionally nonalcoholic fermented beverage high in probiotics — the seltzer version might not be your thing.

As a longtime kombucha fan who likes a brewery environment but not beer, I enjoyed the drinks and the space.

Tip: Grab a pre-drink taco at Centro down the street, then stop for soft serve at MN Nice Cream.

📍 Visit: Būch opened May 12 at 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis (the old Able Seedhouse + Brewery).