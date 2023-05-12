Vikings' 2023-24 voyage is set as NFL schedule is released

he Vikings will play against Adam Thielen on TK in Carolina. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings 2023-24 schedule has officially arrived. Here's what you need to know:

Toughest stretch: Weeks two through five. The Vikings go to Philadelphia, host the L.A. Chargers, play in Carolina and then come home to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

That's two Super Bowl teams in less than a month, plus a very good Chargers team.

Of note: The Carolina game on Oct. 1 will pit the Vikings against Adam Thielen, the beloved franchise cornerstone they cut in March.

Vegas, baby!: For the first time since the Raiders moved to Sin City, the Vikings will play in Las Vegas. Flight prices around the Dec. 10 game from MSP quickly jumped when the news spread.

No Love at first sight: The Vikings will face new Packers QB Jordan Love on Oct. 29 in Green Bay. Love and Packers come to Minneapolis on New Year's Eve.

The bottom line: The Vikings play the Detroit Lions in two of the last three games of the season. That could decide who wins the NFC North.