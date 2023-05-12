Spot a turtle? Minneapolis park board wants to hear about it
The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has a request for park goers this spring: If you shell something, say something.
Driving the news: The park board is once again asking people to report turtle sightings — dead or alive.
Why it matters: Turtles leaving the water to nest or find a new summer home are at risk of being hit by cars or killed by predators.
- Knowing where they've been spotted can help park officials protect the reptiles, especially near road and bike paths.
By the numbers: The park board received more than 300 reports of turtle sightings in 2022. About 10% were already dead.
Of note: If you come across an injured turtle, the park board recommends bringing it to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of MN.
The bottom line: Submit your sighting via the board's survey. Photos and videos are encouraged.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.