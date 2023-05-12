2 hours ago - News

Spot a turtle? Minneapolis park board wants to hear about it

Torey Van Oot
Two turtles on a rock and a sign next to a road with turtles crossing

Photos: Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images and Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has a request for park goers this spring: If you shell something, say something.

Driving the news: The park board is once again asking people to report turtle sightings — dead or alive.

Why it matters: Turtles leaving the water to nest or find a new summer home are at risk of being hit by cars or killed by predators.

  • Knowing where they've been spotted can help park officials protect the reptiles, especially near road and bike paths.

By the numbers: The park board received more than 300 reports of turtle sightings in 2022. About 10% were already dead.

Of note: If you come across an injured turtle, the park board recommends bringing it to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of MN.

The bottom line: Submit your sighting via the board's survey. Photos and videos are encouraged.

