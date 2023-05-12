Spot a turtle? Minneapolis park board wants to hear about it

Share on email (opens in new window)

Photos: Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images and Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has a request for park goers this spring: If you shell something, say something.

Driving the news: The park board is once again asking people to report turtle sightings — dead or alive.

Why it matters: Turtles leaving the water to nest or find a new summer home are at risk of being hit by cars or killed by predators.

Knowing where they've been spotted can help park officials protect the reptiles, especially near road and bike paths.

By the numbers: The park board received more than 300 reports of turtle sightings in 2022. About 10% were already dead.

Of note: If you come across an injured turtle, the park board recommends bringing it to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of MN.

The bottom line: Submit your sighting via the board's survey. Photos and videos are encouraged.