Food and Drink

"Moulin Rouge-inspired" Maison Margaux debuts in North Loop

Audrey Kennedy

Maison Margaux on Tuesday, May 9. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

David Fhima hinted Tuesday during a media tour that his Moulin Rouge-inspired restaurant in the North Loop could have the most expensive dinner in the Twin Cities.

Driving the news: Fhima, whose long-awaited French brasserie Maison Margaux opens in the old Ribnick Furs building May 12, said the restaurant's four seat rooftop chef's table would be "$1,000 a person."

  • It's "big wines, big champagnes, any food they want," and people have already expressed interest, he said.

Yes, but: When asked to confirm the price tag, a spokesperson for the restaurant said the experience is still in the development stage and declined to share information.

  • The table wouldn't be available until 2024, she noted.

Reality check: The $1,000 price tag would be as expensive as some of the highest rated restaurants in the country — private dining at The French Laundry in California's Napa Valley starts at $550 per person before wine, but can go to $1,050 or higher — and far more than locally acclaimed spots.

  • Marin, Gavin Kaysen's private dining experience at nearby Mara, is around $260/person with high-end drink pairings (before tax, tip and optional additions).
  • Travail's 13 to 18-course tasting menu gets up to $350, which includes reserve wines, tax and service fee.

Zoom in: The rest of Maison Margaux, which has six dining rooms spanning two floors, features entrees ranging from $26 for pasta to $65 for filet mignon.

  • The red-lit basement bar with a wine tasting room has an additional food and snack menu.

Visit: 224 N 1st St, Minneapolis. Reservations are limited through May, but the bar accepts walk-ins.

A room with red booths and black chairs, lit with red lighting.
The basement bar. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios
A patio with white tables and blue and white chairs.
The current patio; the floors will later be painted to look like tile. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios
A dining room with checkered floors, tan brick walls, tan and blue chairs and white tables.
One of the dining rooms on the first floor. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios
