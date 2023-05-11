Many buildings in downtown Minneapolis will be open to the public this weekend. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Ever wanted to snoop inside an off-limits building? This weekend is Doors Open Minneapolis, a rare chance to explore nearly 100 venues that are often closed to the public.

Private clubs, churches, city buildings, restaurants, theaters, historic buildings and more will offer free behind-the-scenes tours to curious visitors.

What we're watching: Minneapolis' exploration of a sewer (via on-site live feed), Target's backstage look at its skyscraper's LED light display and Mia's tour of the historic Purcell-Cutts House.

Note: Each venue has different hours and some require registration, so check the guide before you go.

10am–5pm Saturday and Sunday

More things to do this weekend:

🎡 Ride the Ferris wheel at the Carnival at Northtown Mall in Blaine, featuring rides, foods and family-friendly games. It kicks off Thursday and runs through May 21. Individual ride tickets are $1.50, or $25 for unlimited rides

👗 Dress up at one of Black Fashion Week MN's two shows on Thursday and Friday. Plus, the Minnesota Met Gala is at Mia on Saturday night. $10–$75

🎥 The Main Cinema in Minneapolis is playing rare, newly restored archival films during the Il Cinema Ritrovato On Tour festival Thursday–Saturday. $12 per film, or get the all-access pass for $75

🐑 Learn to spin wool at Minnesota's largest fleece competition and shop over 150 fiber vendors at Shepherd's Harvest Sheep and Wool Festival in Lake Elmo Friday–Sunday. $5; free for kids 8 and under

🌵 Stock up on perennials, veggies, herbs and more at the enormous Friends School Plant Sale in the Minnesota State Fair's grandstand Friday–Sunday. Tip: Everything left by Sunday is 33% off. Free admission

🚲 The Twin Cities Bike Swap returns to New Brighton on Sunday afternoon with vendors selling a variety of new and vintage bikes, accessories and equipment. $5 entry