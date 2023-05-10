The south end of the Arbor Lakes area of Maple Grove would become a science and technology park under plans by developer Ryan Cos. and land owner C. S. McCrossan.

Why it matters: The project, called the Minnesota Science and Technology Center, would convert 100 acres of a former mining site near Interstate 94 and Highway 169 into 1 to 1.5 million square feet of office, industrial and lab space.

What they're saying: Ryan Cos. developer Peter Fitzgerald would not comment on any specific companies that are potential tenants or users, but said they're targeting science and technology firms.

"We think this is going to be a unique development and we do truly believe that there's the potential for thousands of jobs within this business park," he said.

Zoom in: Ryan will spend most of 2023 preparing the land for development, with construction starting in 2024.