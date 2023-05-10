The 125-year-old Ruttger's Bay Lake Resort in Deerwood has a new owner for the second time in three years.

Details: The latest buyer is Blackburn Investment Management, which also owns Odyssey Resorts. Odyssey has a large portfolio on the North Shore.

In 2020, the Ruttger family that founded the resort sold it to a group led by Navigation Real Estate.

Why it matters: The new owners plan to push forward with a development plan that could add even more lodging to the property, which has around 150 rooms, cabins, townhomes and villas.

What happened: Navigation developed eight $1 million+ lake homes, and overhauled the 9-hole golf course, clearing the way for the construction of even more cottages.

What's ahead: The long-term lodging plans would turn Ruttger's into one of the biggest resorts in Minnesota, said Frank Jermusek, who brokered the sale.