10 mins ago - Food and Drink

Minnesota's Largest Candy Store reopens for 2023 season

Audrey Kennedy
The exterior of Minnesota's Largest Candy Store, a bright yellow barn.

Minnesota's Largest Candy Store. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

Sweet tooths, rejoice — Minnesota's Largest Candy Store off Highway 169 in Jordan has reopened for the season.

Driving the news: The can't-miss-it yellow barn about 45 minutes from the Twin Cities is packed with new and nostalgic candy from around the globe, including "the world's largest selection of sodas," pies, snacks, popcorn, pasta and much more.

  • It also has hundreds of puzzles, over two dozen life-sized superheroes, a TARDIS, animatronic band and fortune telling machine.

Our thought bubble: Don't skip the bakery. The store is also known as Jim's Apple Farm and sells a variety of homemade apple cookies, strudels and pies.

Details: Minnesota's Largest Candy Store is open now through November.

  • 📍 20430 Johnson Memorial Drive, Jordan. 8am-7pm Monday-Thursday, 8am-8pm Friday-Sunday.
  • Note: It only accepts cash and checks. (There are ATMs onsite.)
A photo of the inside of Minnesota's Largest Candy store, with long aisles packed with international candy. The ceiling is bright purple.
Some of the rooms inside. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more