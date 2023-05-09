Minnesota's Largest Candy Store reopens for 2023 season

Share on email (opens in new window)

Sweet tooths, rejoice — Minnesota's Largest Candy Store off Highway 169 in Jordan has reopened for the season.

Driving the news: The can't-miss-it yellow barn about 45 minutes from the Twin Cities is packed with new and nostalgic candy from around the globe, including "the world's largest selection of sodas," pies, snacks, popcorn, pasta and much more.

It also has hundreds of puzzles, over two dozen life-sized superheroes, a TARDIS, animatronic band and fortune telling machine.

Our thought bubble: Don't skip the bakery. The store is also known as Jim's Apple Farm and sells a variety of homemade apple cookies, strudels and pies.

Details: Minnesota's Largest Candy Store is open now through November.

📍 20430 Johnson Memorial Drive, Jordan. 8am-7pm Monday-Thursday, 8am-8pm Friday-Sunday.

Note: It only accepts cash and checks. (There are ATMs onsite.)