Restaurant roundup: A new diner in Bad Waitress, kombucha taproom and Gai Noi's opening date

A coffee shop, restaurant and bar is opening in the old Bad Waitress spot in Northeast Minneapolis Monday, Axios confirmed.

Relish is open from 7am to 11pm. It's owned and operated by the family behind The Coffee Shop NE.

Expect diner food when table service starts at 11am, sandwiches and soups at lunch and more upscale entrees for dinner, co-owner Skye Horton said.

In other restaurant news:

🇱🇦 Chef Ann Ahmed of Khâluna and Lat 14 will open her new restaurant Gai Noi in Loring Park on May 23. The food will be spicy, but it's worth the sweat, according to the restaurant's social media.

Unlike Ahmed's other restaurants, Gai Noi will not take reservations.

🥤 Hard kombucha seltzer brand Būch's taproom will begin soft openings this week, owner Ryan Appleby confirmed to Axios. The northeast Minneapolis taproom skips the beer in favor of the fermented beverage.

🌊 Lake Harriet concession stand Bread & Pickle opens for the season on May 10, according to a release.

🍻 German restaurant Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter in St. Paul, which closed in December 2021, is reopening later this month. Expect the same decor, menu and beer taps — the only change is ownership, according to the Pioneer Press.

🌮 Gas station taco stand El Sazon will open a full service restaurant in Minneapolis' Tangletown neighborhood late this summer.

The stand inside a BP in Eagan became known for its sold-out, five-course fine dining series "Night at the Gas Station."

🥐 Marc Heu Pâtisserie Paris is moving to Selby and Dale in St. Paul after four years in the Frogtown neighborhood.