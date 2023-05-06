The Museum of Illusions debuts at Mall of America

Audrey in the Tilted Room and a helpful illusion expert showing off the Head on a Platter exhibit. Photos: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

A mind-bending "edutainment" experience debuted in the Twin Cities this week offering more than 60 exhibits designed to mess with your perception.

Driving the news: International attraction The Museum of Illusions opened in the Mall of America on Friday with plenty of holograms, immersive exhibits and "illusion" rooms to explore.

I visited the press preview to see if my eyes could really be fooled.

What to expect: This place was made for photos. Set up your phone just right and you'll look like you're climbing a building, tilted sideways or falling from the ceilings.

I nearly got lost in the Infinity Room, a small room entirely covered in mirrors. I had to push three walls before I realized where the door was.

Anyone prone to motion sickness might want to avoid the Vortex Tunnel, a short walkway through a room that makes you feel you're spinning in circles.

Of note: Some illusions can be hard to see unless you stand in just the right spot, but there are signs on the floor and staff to help guide you (or take your photo).

Reality check: Tickets are $20-$24, which is on the higher end of museum admission prices in the Twin Cities.

Representatives told me the full experience takes about an hour.

Details: Enter at the mall's north entrance and head to the second floor. Open daily.