Lynnhurst Tudor with a splashy pool asks $965K

Sami Sparber
backyard of home with pool and fire pit surrounded by blue loungers

Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Timothy Bulger with Bridge Realty

This Lynnhurst Tudor with a resort-style pool is on the market just in time for summer.

  • Listed for $965,000, the home is located a few blocks from Lake Harriet, at 5121 Oliver Ave. S.

Why we love it: A heated pool and hot tub, gas fire pit, sprawling travertine patio and an elevated deck complete the backyard oasis.

Layout: The 2,903-square-foot house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, with a long list of updates that include an exercise room and bar.

Interior features: Crisp white paint and breezy hardwoods brighten the home, while a breakfast bar adds charm to the modern kitchen.

Exterior features: A privacy fence surrounds the outdoor entertaining space, which also has a grill hook-up and hardwired lighting.

Take a look around:

front exterior view of Tudor-style home
Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Timothy Bulger with Bridge Realty
living room with fire place
Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Timothy Bulger with Bridge Realty
dining room with arched entryway
Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Timothy Bulger with Bridge Realty
bright white kitchen
Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Timothy Bulger with Bridge Realty
breakfast bar area in kitchen
Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Timothy Bulger with Bridge Realty
nook with bar and view of backyard
Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Timothy Bulger with Bridge Realty
view of pool in backyard with palm tree
Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Timothy Bulger with Bridge Realty
