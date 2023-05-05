Lynnhurst Tudor with a splashy pool asks $965K

Share on email (opens in new window)

Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Timothy Bulger with Bridge Realty

This Lynnhurst Tudor with a resort-style pool is on the market just in time for summer.

Listed for $965,000, the home is located a few blocks from Lake Harriet, at 5121 Oliver Ave. S.

Why we love it: A heated pool and hot tub, gas fire pit, sprawling travertine patio and an elevated deck complete the backyard oasis.

Layout: The 2,903-square-foot house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, with a long list of updates that include an exercise room and bar.

Interior features: Crisp white paint and breezy hardwoods brighten the home, while a breakfast bar adds charm to the modern kitchen.

Exterior features: A privacy fence surrounds the outdoor entertaining space, which also has a grill hook-up and hardwired lighting.

Take a look around:

Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Timothy Bulger with Bridge Realty

Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Timothy Bulger with Bridge Realty

Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Timothy Bulger with Bridge Realty

Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Timothy Bulger with Bridge Realty

Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Timothy Bulger with Bridge Realty

Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Timothy Bulger with Bridge Realty