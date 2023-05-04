"Purple Rain" on the road: Minnesota to name highway stretch after Prince

Prince fans making a pilgrimage to Paisley Park will soon be able to drive along a road named in the late icon's honor.

Driving the news: Legislation designating a seven-mile Chanhassen segment of Trunk Highway 5 as "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway" got final legislative approval Thursday, clearing the Senate on a 55-5 vote.

Signs highlighting the name will be painted his signature color purple instead of the typical brown.

Catch up fast: Prince opened Paisley Park, a 65,000-square-foot recording studio and estate, in the Twin Cities suburb of Chanhassen in 1987. He later began living in the complex, which was transformed into a museum celebrating his life and career after his 2016 death.

His fans have been lobbying for years to honor his legacy with highway signage in the town he called home for those years.

What they're saying: "Prince never asked nobody for anything," Mark Webster, a friend of the singer who has led efforts to memorialize his life, told reporters Thursday. "I think this is one of the greatest gifts we give him."

Between the lines: The legislation, sponsored by GOP Sen. Julia Coleman and DFL Rep. Lucy Rehm, passed both chambers with broad bipartisan support.

Lawmakers and transportation department officials worked behind the scenes to get the blessing of the family of a former state representative for whom the stretch of road was previously named.

Of note: The decision to designate a seven-mile stretch is symbolically significant.

"Seven was this important number to Prince," Rehm said, noting that the bill used to make the change was House File 717.

What's next: Gov. Tim Walz is expected to sign the bill, which passed the House on the anniversary of Prince's death.

A spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Transportation told Axios the signs could go up later this summer.