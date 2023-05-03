Rent control faces uphill battle in Minneapolis

Minneapolis City Council members on Tuesday peppered city staff about their report that dealt a blow to a potential rent control policy in the city.

As some council members strategize their path forward, they'll have to navigate opposition from key players.

Why it matters: Rent control supporters say a policy would make housing more affordable, especially for people of color. Opponents say it would stunt housing growth when there's already a shortage.

Catch up fast: Voters approved a ballot measure in November 2021 to give the council the OK to come up with a rent control proposal. A working group put forward two recommendations — one for a strict 3% policy similar to St. Paul's, and a more lenient rent control that would allow for larger rent hikes and provide exemptions for new construction.

City staff chose neither, instead writing that such policies would cost the city between 10,000 and 25,000 units of housing over the next decade and $60 million to $95 million annually in property tax and building fee revenue.

The latest: Progressive council members have cast doubts on the city staff report that relies on conversations with developers and landlords, academic research and early results from St. Paul.

At least one, Robin Wonsley, has already signaled she will work on an ordinance, which would have to go before voters for approval.

Yes, but: Mayor Jacob Frey is opposed to rent control. He could veto any City Council action.

An override of his veto would require nine out of 13 votes, but at least four council members have said they don't support rent control.

What's ahead: In order to get on November's ballot, the council will have to act by Aug. 25, City Clerk Casey Carl told council members.