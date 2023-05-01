24 mins ago - Business
Walmart is the new grocery king of the Twin Cities
Walmart has overtaken Target as the Twin Cities' largest grocer.
Driving the news: Chain Store Guide recently released its annual ranking of grocers based on market share in metro areas.
State of play: The 16-county Twin Cities metro remains one of the most competitive in the country as no one grocer dominates here.
- In Tampa Bay, Publix accounts for a third of grocery sales, Walmart dominates New Orleans with 39% of the market share and Kroger has more than 30% market share in Indianapolis, Nashville, Detroit and Columbus.
Between the lines: Our local grocery store scene has become rather static.
- Hy-Vee has pulled back on further expansion here, never threatening Cub Foods the way some thought it might when it entered the market in 2015.
- Amazon had been planning to open several of its high-tech Fresh stores here, but those locations sit empty as the retailer rethinks its grocery strategy.
- Local chains Lunds and Kowalski's have continued their steady growth here.
