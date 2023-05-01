Data: Chain Store Guide; Note: Stores under the same brand name have been combined, e.g. Walmart and Walmart Supercenter. Chart: Axios Visuals

Walmart has overtaken Target as the Twin Cities' largest grocer.

Driving the news: Chain Store Guide recently released its annual ranking of grocers based on market share in metro areas.

State of play: The 16-county Twin Cities metro remains one of the most competitive in the country as no one grocer dominates here.

In Tampa Bay, Publix accounts for a third of grocery sales, Walmart dominates New Orleans with 39% of the market share and Kroger has more than 30% market share in Indianapolis, Nashville, Detroit and Columbus.

Between the lines: Our local grocery store scene has become rather static.