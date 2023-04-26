Art in Bloom debuts at Mia on Thursday with over 100 floral arrangements inspired by pieces from the museum’s permanent collection.

How it works: Mia's curators select different works of art for interpretation each year. Interested florists can pick three of their favorites and enter a lottery to get matched with an item.

The arrangements are often assembled on site and refreshed throughout the four-day event.

Zoom in: Pamela Marie, a professional interior designer, was given her first choice of art: "Goddess of Compassion," a sculpture made of carved willow that depicts the Buddhist deity sitting.

Her 3-foot-tall arrangement uses pine, an imported protea flower and fantail willow branches to match the sculpture's material.

"Being able to get this close to a piece of art in itself is extraordinary, let alone capture and interpret it," Marie told Axios.

Visit: Open April 27-30. 2400 3rd Ave S, Minneapolis. Free.

Pamela Marie's creation in progress on Wednesday, April 26. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios