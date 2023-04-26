1 hour ago - Things to Do
Art in Bloom returns to Minneapolis Institute of Art
Art in Bloom debuts at Mia on Thursday with over 100 floral arrangements inspired by pieces from the museum’s permanent collection.
How it works: Mia's curators select different works of art for interpretation each year. Interested florists can pick three of their favorites and enter a lottery to get matched with an item.
- The arrangements are often assembled on site and refreshed throughout the four-day event.
Zoom in: Pamela Marie, a professional interior designer, was given her first choice of art: "Goddess of Compassion," a sculpture made of carved willow that depicts the Buddhist deity sitting.
- Her 3-foot-tall arrangement uses pine, an imported protea flower and fantail willow branches to match the sculpture's material.
- "Being able to get this close to a piece of art in itself is extraordinary, let alone capture and interpret it," Marie told Axios.
Visit: Open April 27-30. 2400 3rd Ave S, Minneapolis. Free.
