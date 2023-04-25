These Minnesota towns share a name with foreign places
Minnesota is filled with towns and cities that share a name with foreign places, Axios' Will Chase, Jacque Schrag, and Tory Lysik report.
The big picture: The Axios Visuals team found hundreds of localities across the nation with current names that appear to be inspired by sites abroad.
- You can take a trip to Naples, N.Y., or Paris, Texas. — and go on a world tour without ever leaving Minnesota.
Between the lines: In many cases, immigrants frequently renamed their new homes after the areas they came from.
- That's why most of the 79 Minnesota towns on the list nod to places in Germany, Norway, and other Scandinavian nations.
Yes, but: Other names are tied to countries ranging from the Czech Republic (New Prague) to Spain (Altura).
- Our neighbor to the north is also represented (Little Canada).
🚗 Go Deeper: With interactive maps and graphics, the Axios Visuals team conjured up curated routes for a Mediterranean getaway or a tour of the ancient world — all in the U.S.
