These Minnesota towns share a name with foreign places

Data: U.S. Census, Wikipedia. Visual: Will Chase, Jacque Schrag, Tory Lysik/Axios

Minnesota is filled with towns and cities that share a name with foreign places, Axios' Will Chase, Jacque Schrag, and Tory Lysik report.

The big picture: The Axios Visuals team found hundreds of localities across the nation with current names that appear to be inspired by sites abroad.

You can take a trip to Naples, N.Y., or Paris, Texas. — and go on a world tour without ever leaving Minnesota.

Between the lines: In many cases, immigrants frequently renamed their new homes after the areas they came from.

That's why most of the 79 Minnesota towns on the list nod to places in Germany, Norway, and other Scandinavian nations.

Yes, but: Other names are tied to countries ranging from the Czech Republic (New Prague) to Spain (Altura).

Our neighbor to the north is also represented (Little Canada).

