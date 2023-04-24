A Mexican coffee shop that claims to be the first of its kind in Minnesota is now open in White Bear Lake, Sahan Journal reports.

Cajeta Coffee is named after one of its signature drinks: a coffee infused with a Mexican caramel. Beverage offerings include miel (honey) and mazapan (peanut candy) lattes, plus Mexican hot chocolate.

It also sells breakfast and lunch items, like Mexican pastries made by owner Juan M. Hernandez's mother-in-law.

Other restaurant news

Nolo's Kitchen and Bar/The Basement Bar wants to open a permanent 85-seat rooftop patio with food and drinks atop its existing North Loop building, according to city documents.

The restaurant had already been operating on the rooftop under a temporary permit for several years, but some neighbors are against the permanent addition because of noise.

Pimento Jamaican Kitchen is opening a downtown St. Paul location with an outdoor rooftop lounge "within the next month or two", according to the Pioneer Press.

A "speakeasy-esque" coffee shop is now open in Northeast Minneapolis. Harmony, located in a back alley, spins rare vinyl records and serves European-style coffee daily from 8am-5pm.

Upcoming St. Paul restaurant Herbst Eatery & Farm Stand is hosting limited, pre-opening dinners April 26-28 and May 3-5. The $140 ticket includes four courses with wine or nonalcoholic beverage pairings.

Minnetonka's Toma Mojo Grill is expanding into Richfield. The Mediterranean-inspired restaurant hasn't announced an opening date, but the building's sign is up now, according to Instagram.

King Coil Spirits, a distillery, cocktail bar and pizza concept created by the team behind Lake Monster Brewing, will open in St. Paul's Vandalia Tower this summer. Check out the menu and renderings via our Instagram.