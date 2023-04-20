With baseball moving faster thanks to a new pitch clock, Twins Radio broadcaster Cory Provus is tweaking the way he calls games.

State of play: The average time of an MLB game is down about 30 minutes this season compared to last, per ESPN.

Prior to the new rules, pitchers would pace around the mound and batters would tinker with their gloves or take practice swings. That provided time for Provus and his partner, Dan Gladden, to dissect a big play, analyze a trend or tell stories.

What they're saying: Provus told Axios that while he still does the same amount of prep work for a game, he's not using nearly as much of that information "because of how fast things are moving."

Flashback: Before joining the Twins 12 years ago, Provus called Milwaukee Brewers games alongside the legendary Bob Uecker. Provus learned from Uecker that he doesn't need to call every pitch, which has translated well with the faster pace.

"I learned from Bob to let the game breathe a bit and not make it monotonous with constant play-by-play, because I think that's boring," Provus said.

The bottom line: While Provus will miss being able to share as many of the fun stories he has with Gladden over the years, he said the pitch clock has been great for baseball.

"This is such a better game right now," he said.

Plus, with night games ending a half hour earlier, Provus said he's made it home in time to kiss his kids, ages 7 and 9, before they go to bed.