Centro's new Highland Park location will open April 28.

The space at 750 Cleveland Ave. will also include a second outpost of the restaurant group's EveryWhen Burger Bar.

Acclaimed chefs Christine Nguyen (Hai Hai), Ann Ahmed (Khâluna), Bob Gerken (Travail) and more will combine forces at Graze 4 Good, a luxe fundraising dinner at St. Paul College on April 30.

The interactive, multi-course dinner and cocktail menu will "conjure the nostalgia of your childhood lunchroom," according to a release.

Funds benefit Twin Cities organizations focused on education equity. Tickets are $115/person.

Rush Bowls, a Colorado-based fast-casual concept, opens its second Minnesota location at 6543 York Avenue South in Edina this Saturday.

Expect blended fruit and veggie bowls and smoothies, along with grab-and-go protein bites.

In other restaurant news…

The upcoming plant-based THC restaurant/market has an opening date and a new name: Hi Flora. Formerly known as Juniper, the south Minneapolis storefront will open on April 20 at 4:20pm; the restaurant is expected in May.

The Angry Trout Cafe in Grand Marais has been sold to two longtime employees. The new owners say they don't plan on making any major changes.

"Follow the bees" in an old General Mills research lab in Como to find Minneapolis' new meadery. Bumbling Fools Mead's tasting room is open on Saturday afternoons for now, Racket reports, but expect more hours this summer.

State fair favorite Baba's is opening a "hummus house," bakery and market with 50 seats in Lowry Hill East in Minneapolis. Expect a July opening, according to the Star Tribune.

The old Sheridan Room space in northeast Minneapolis is now meatless restaurant ALTBuRGEr, aka All Love This Burger. Menu items include vegetarian philly cheesesteaks, chicken sandwiches, sloppy joes, walking tacos and burgers.

Coal-fired pizza joint Love Pizza in Golden Valley will open for dine-in April 19 after years of takeout and delivery-only service. Expect more specialty pizzas and an expanded nonalcoholic drink menu.