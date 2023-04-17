Data: Sports Reference ; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Wild and the Wolves are back in the playoffs, which is pretty common for Minnesota sports teams these days.

Yes, but: Advancing in the playoffs has been a different story.

Flashback: Minnesota's sports team had a run of postseason success in the early 2000s.

The Twins made the American League Championship series in 2002, the Wild made the conference finals in 2003, and the Wolves did the same in 2004.

Later that year, the Vikings made the playoffs and upset the Packers at Lambeau Field.

State of play: Since then, deep playoff runs have been hard to come by.

By the numbers: The Wolves, Wild, Lynx, Twins, Vikings and United FC have completed a combined 96 seasons since 2005, but have only advanced in the playoffs in 13 of those seasons — a paltry 14% of the time.

On average, it takes a Minnesota team seven years to advance a round in the playoffs.

Zoom in: More than half of the local teams’ postseason success came from the Lynx, which won four WNBA titles between 2011 and 2017.

The Vikings had a thrilling 2017 season — advancing to the NFC Championship, only to get blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Twins have lost a record 18 straight playoff games since 2004, and the Wolves have made the playoffs three times.

The bottom line: The state's sports teams have been competitive in recent years, but fans are understandably guarded about getting their hopes too high.

What to watch: The Wild open their first round series against Dallas Monday night at 8:30pm Central time.