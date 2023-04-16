Parking in downtown Minneapolis? You'll need to update your app

MPLS Parking users received this prompt over the weekend. Screenshot of MPLS Parking app

Drivers who use the MPLS Parking app to pay for on-street spots in Minneapolis need to download a new version of the app.

What's happening: The city has a new provider for the system, which can be used to pay for parking without using a physical pay station.

As part of the switch, versions of the app downloaded before Sunday will no longer work.

What to expect: While some information will carry over for existing users, you'll need to create a new password and update payment information.

The bottom line: Unless you want to risk a ticket or use the pay stations, head to your smartphone's app store.