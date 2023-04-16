1 hour ago - News

Parking in downtown Minneapolis? You'll need to update your app

Torey Van Oot

MPLS Parking users received this prompt over the weekend. Screenshot of MPLS Parking app

Drivers who use the MPLS Parking app to pay for on-street spots in Minneapolis need to download a new version of the app.

What's happening: The city has a new provider for the system, which can be used to pay for parking without using a physical pay station.

  • As part of the switch, versions of the app downloaded before Sunday will no longer work.

What to expect: While some information will carry over for existing users, you'll need to create a new password and update payment information.

The bottom line: Unless you want to risk a ticket or use the pay stations, head to your smartphone's app store.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more