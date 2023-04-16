1 hour ago - News
Parking in downtown Minneapolis? You'll need to update your app
Drivers who use the MPLS Parking app to pay for on-street spots in Minneapolis need to download a new version of the app.
What's happening: The city has a new provider for the system, which can be used to pay for parking without using a physical pay station.
- As part of the switch, versions of the app downloaded before Sunday will no longer work.
What to expect: While some information will carry over for existing users, you'll need to create a new password and update payment information.
The bottom line: Unless you want to risk a ticket or use the pay stations, head to your smartphone's app store.
