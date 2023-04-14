1 hour ago - Real Estate

Surface parking in Twin Cities lower than national average

Nick Halter
A map of parking lots in downtown Minneapolis

Downtown Minneapolis. Image courtesy of Parking Reform Network

The downtowns of St. Paul and Minneapolis have less surface parking than other big cities.

By the numbers: 16% of St. Paul's is devoted to surface parking while it's slightly higher in Minneapolis at 18%, according to Parking Reform Network.

  • The average city center in the U.S. is 20% surface parking.

Context: Downtown Minneapolis has undergone a major transformation over the past 15 years.

  • Between 2007 and 2019, 38 of downtown's 63 acres of surface parking lots were developed, according to an 2019 analysis.
  • The city removed parking minimums for downtown developments, but many of the new projects still included ramps.
Downtown St. Paul aerial map showing parking lots
Downtown St. Paul. Image courtesy of Parking Reform Network
