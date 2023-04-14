The downtowns of St. Paul and Minneapolis have less surface parking than other big cities.

By the numbers: 16% of St. Paul's is devoted to surface parking while it's slightly higher in Minneapolis at 18%, according to Parking Reform Network.

The average city center in the U.S. is 20% surface parking.

Context: Downtown Minneapolis has undergone a major transformation over the past 15 years.

Between 2007 and 2019, 38 of downtown's 63 acres of surface parking lots were developed, according to an 2019 analysis.

The city removed parking minimums for downtown developments, but many of the new projects still included ramps.