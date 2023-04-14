1 hour ago - Real Estate
Surface parking in Twin Cities lower than national average
The downtowns of St. Paul and Minneapolis have less surface parking than other big cities.
By the numbers: 16% of St. Paul's is devoted to surface parking while it's slightly higher in Minneapolis at 18%, according to Parking Reform Network.
- The average city center in the U.S. is 20% surface parking.
Context: Downtown Minneapolis has undergone a major transformation over the past 15 years.
- Between 2007 and 2019, 38 of downtown's 63 acres of surface parking lots were developed, according to an 2019 analysis.
- The city removed parking minimums for downtown developments, but many of the new projects still included ramps.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.