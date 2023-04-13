49 mins ago - Things to Do

What to watch at the 2023 MSP Film Festival

Audrey Kennedy
Gymnast Shane Wiskus competes on the pommel horse.

Shane Wiskus is the subject of the new documentary "Losing Grip." Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival is back to its pre-pandemic scale, with over 200 films (including several with Minnesota connections) showing at venues across the Twin Cities April 13-27.

  • Here's what to look out for this year.

"Ajooma": Meaning "auntie" in Korean, the international comedy follows a lonely widow who loves Korean soap operas as she navigates a trip from Singapore to Seoul. April 15, 16

"Losing Grip": University of Minnesota gymnast Shane Wiskus was "destined for a spot on the Olympic team" before the U cut the program in 2020. The documentary shows the fallout and his journey to train independently for the Olympic trials. April 16, 18

"My Robot Brother": In a "not so distant" future where all kids have humanoid robot assistants, the family-friendly film examines what could happen when one becomes the sibling a child never had. April 16, 22

"Brutal Utopias": The 35-minute documentary on the "turbulent" history of developing Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood leads a showcase of short films about "Space and Time." April 19

"Medusa Deluxe": Murder mystery meets the world of competitive hairstyling in this comedy filmed in one take. April 21, 24

Plus: There's a secret screening of an intercontinental documentary that promises "mystery, intrigue and high-stakes crimes" in Minneapolis on April 20.

  • Movie tickets are $15 each, or get the all-access pass for $400.
