Shane Wiskus is the subject of the new documentary "Losing Grip." Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival is back to its pre-pandemic scale, with over 200 films (including several with Minnesota connections) showing at venues across the Twin Cities April 13-27.

Here's what to look out for this year.

"Ajooma": Meaning "auntie" in Korean, the international comedy follows a lonely widow who loves Korean soap operas as she navigates a trip from Singapore to Seoul. April 15, 16

"Losing Grip": University of Minnesota gymnast Shane Wiskus was "destined for a spot on the Olympic team" before the U cut the program in 2020. The documentary shows the fallout and his journey to train independently for the Olympic trials. April 16, 18

"My Robot Brother": In a "not so distant" future where all kids have humanoid robot assistants, the family-friendly film examines what could happen when one becomes the sibling a child never had. April 16, 22

"Brutal Utopias": The 35-minute documentary on the "turbulent" history of developing Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood leads a showcase of short films about "Space and Time." April 19

"Medusa Deluxe": Murder mystery meets the world of competitive hairstyling in this comedy filmed in one take. April 21, 24

Plus: There's a secret screening of an intercontinental documentary that promises "mystery, intrigue and high-stakes crimes" in Minneapolis on April 20.