It's going to be another headache-inducing summer on Interstate 494 as MnDOT is planning more than $200 million worth of work on the south metro beltway.

Driving the news: MnDOT on Wednesday released its list of 2023 construction projects on state roads, bridges and ports.

Why it matters: For as much of a pain as construction can be, the state's infrastructure needs to be upkept.

The big picture: With traffic basically back to pre-pandemic levels motorists will feel the full weight of construction.

Reality check: If you think this summer is going to be bad, wait until next year when billions of dollars from the 2021 federal infrastructure bill starts flowing into Minnesota projects.

Zoom in: Here's what's on tap:

Interstate 494

Details: This spring, work will begin on the Minnesota River bridge affecting the area between 24th Avenue in Bloomington and Pilot Knob Road in Eagan.

Expect weekend, nighttime and directional closures during the project, which will continue through 2026.

Later this summer, work will begin on the stretch of freeway between MSP Airport and Highway 169. The $155 million project includes the reconstruction of the 35W/494 interchange.

Interstate 94

Details: Crews will resurface the freeway between Highway 120 in Oakdale and the St. Croix River.

Work begins in April and will wrap up in the fall of 2024. Expect lane and ramp closures.

Highway 169

Details: The 169/Rockford Road interchange in Plymouth and New Hope will be reconstructed between April and the fall. Expect road and ramp closures.

Farther north, the multi-year project to turn 169 into a freeway in the northwest metro will continue with four new interchanges in Elk River. Traffic will be reduced to one-lane in each direction.

Highway 52

Details: Resurfacing between Rosemount and Hampton will run from May through fall of 2024.

Highway 10

Details: Crews will replace four bridges and reconstruct the highway 47/169 interchange in Anoka. Expect road and bridge closures between now and spring 2024.

See all the summer projects here