The Timberwolves will go head-to-head with LeBron James and the Lakers tonight with a playoff berth on the line.

Yes, but: They'll be without their two best defenders who "punched out" on Sunday.

Catch up fast: Center Rudy Gobert, whom the Wolves acquired for five first-round draft picks and four players nine months ago, was suspended by the team after punching teammate Kyle Anderson in the chest during the final game of the regular season Sunday.

In the same game, promising young forward Jaden McDaniels punched a wall and broke his hand, ending his season.

The intrigue: It certainly seems like the wheels are falling off at the end of what has been a mediocre and disappointing season.

But even after all the drama, the Wolves stormed back to beat New Orleans thanks to some fantastic play by Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.

They'll need that duo to step up again tonight.

How it works: The Wolves are the No. 8 seed in the West.

Win tonight, and they will play the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs.

If they lose, the Wolves will host the winner of the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. If they win that game, the Wolves will play the Denver Nuggets in the first round. A loss ends their season.

How to watch: TNT, 9pm.