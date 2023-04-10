15 Twin Cities farmers markets to shop this spring

A farmer arranges peppers at the Minneapolis Farmers Market. Photo: Ariana Lindquist/Bloomberg via Getty Images

After a long winter, warm weather and farmer's markets are returning to the Twin Cities.

Check out these 15 markets that are open to visitors now or coming soon.

Open now

St. Paul Farmers Market: The downtown winter market is currently operating every Saturday. Starting April 30, it will expand its offerings and stay open on Sundays.

April 29-Nov 18 at 290 E. Fifth St., St. Paul.

Plus: The organization operates several other markets throughout the metro now, including ones in Roseville and Andover.

It also brought back its Wednesday markets at Union Depot for the first time since 2019.

Eagan Market Fest: Last chance to shop at Eagan's Wednesday afternoon market with winter vegetables, frozen meat and baked goods is April 12. The outdoor version will open June 7.

1501 Central Parkway, Eagan.

Maple Grove Farmers Market: The final Thursday market inside the community center is April 13, then it will head outside through October.

Thursdays from May 11-Oct. 19 at 12951 Weaver Lake Road, Maple Grove.

Mill City Farmers Market: The 100+ vendors will stay inside downtown Minneapolis' Mill City Museum on Saturdays through April 15 and reopen outdoors in May.

Saturdays from May 6-October at 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Farmers Market: Before the enormous farmer-managed market debuts this summer, it operates a smaller winter version through April.

April 15, 22 and 23 at 312 East Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Coming soon

Franconia Art & Farmers Market: Explore the outdoor sculpture garden just an hour away from the Twin Cities, then stop by the 20+ vendors selling local art and produce.

Open the first Sunday of every month from May-October at 29836 St. Croix Trail, Shafer.

Northeast Farmers Market: Open on Saturdays, but a special night market is held every fourth Tuesday with additional vendors, food and beer.

Saturdays from May 13-Oct. 14 at 629 NE Second St., Minneapolis.

Neighborhood Roots: The south Minneapolis organization operates three summer markets in the Fulton, Kingfield and Nokomis neighborhoods throughout the week.

Fulton's is Saturdays, May 20-Oct 28; Kingfield's is Sundays, May 21-Oct 29; Nokomis' is Wednesdays, June 14-Sept. 17. Locations vary.

Bloomington Winter Market: 40+ produce vendors and local businesses take over Bloomington Civic Plaza every week.

Open on Saturdays from June 10-Oct. 14 at 1800 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington.

Market in the Valley: The Golden Valley market exclusively sells Minnesota-grown produce and other goods.