15 Twin Cities farmers markets to shop this spring
After a long winter, warm weather and farmer's markets are returning to the Twin Cities.
- Check out these 15 markets that are open to visitors now or coming soon.
Open now
St. Paul Farmers Market: The downtown winter market is currently operating every Saturday. Starting April 30, it will expand its offerings and stay open on Sundays.
- April 29-Nov 18 at 290 E. Fifth St., St. Paul.
Plus: The organization operates several other markets throughout the metro now, including ones in Roseville and Andover.
- It also brought back its Wednesday markets at Union Depot for the first time since 2019.
Eagan Market Fest: Last chance to shop at Eagan's Wednesday afternoon market with winter vegetables, frozen meat and baked goods is April 12. The outdoor version will open June 7.
- 1501 Central Parkway, Eagan.
Maple Grove Farmers Market: The final Thursday market inside the community center is April 13, then it will head outside through October.
- Thursdays from May 11-Oct. 19 at 12951 Weaver Lake Road, Maple Grove.
Mill City Farmers Market: The 100+ vendors will stay inside downtown Minneapolis' Mill City Museum on Saturdays through April 15 and reopen outdoors in May.
- Saturdays from May 6-October at 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.
Minneapolis Farmers Market: Before the enormous farmer-managed market debuts this summer, it operates a smaller winter version through April.
- April 15, 22 and 23 at 312 East Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis.
Coming soon
Franconia Art & Farmers Market: Explore the outdoor sculpture garden just an hour away from the Twin Cities, then stop by the 20+ vendors selling local art and produce.
- Open the first Sunday of every month from May-October at 29836 St. Croix Trail, Shafer.
Northeast Farmers Market: Open on Saturdays, but a special night market is held every fourth Tuesday with additional vendors, food and beer.
- Saturdays from May 13-Oct. 14 at 629 NE Second St., Minneapolis.
Neighborhood Roots: The south Minneapolis organization operates three summer markets in the Fulton, Kingfield and Nokomis neighborhoods throughout the week.
- Fulton's is Saturdays, May 20-Oct 28; Kingfield's is Sundays, May 21-Oct 29; Nokomis' is Wednesdays, June 14-Sept. 17. Locations vary.
Bloomington Winter Market: 40+ produce vendors and local businesses take over Bloomington Civic Plaza every week.
- Open on Saturdays from June 10-Oct. 14 at 1800 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington.
Market in the Valley: The Golden Valley market exclusively sells Minnesota-grown produce and other goods.
- Open Sundays from June 19-Oct. 9 at 7800 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley.
