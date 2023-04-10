50 mins ago - Food and Drink

15 Twin Cities farmers markets to shop this spring

Audrey Kennedy
A person setting out produce onto a wooden table at a farmer's market.

A farmer arranges peppers at the Minneapolis Farmers Market. Photo: Ariana Lindquist/Bloomberg via Getty Images

After a long winter, warm weather and farmer's markets are returning to the Twin Cities.

  • Check out these 15 markets that are open to visitors now or coming soon.
Open now

St. Paul Farmers Market: The downtown winter market is currently operating every Saturday. Starting April 30, it will expand its offerings and stay open on Sundays.

  • April 29-Nov 18 at 290 E. Fifth St., St. Paul.

Plus: The organization operates several other markets throughout the metro now, including ones in Roseville and Andover.

Eagan Market Fest: Last chance to shop at Eagan's Wednesday afternoon market with winter vegetables, frozen meat and baked goods is April 12. The outdoor version will open June 7.

  • 1501 Central Parkway, Eagan.

Maple Grove Farmers Market: The final Thursday market inside the community center is April 13, then it will head outside through October.

  • Thursdays from May 11-Oct. 19 at 12951 Weaver Lake Road, Maple Grove.

Mill City Farmers Market: The 100+ vendors will stay inside downtown Minneapolis' Mill City Museum on Saturdays through April 15 and reopen outdoors in May.

  • Saturdays from May 6-October at 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Farmers Market: Before the enormous farmer-managed market debuts this summer, it operates a smaller winter version through April.

  • April 15, 22 and 23 at 312 East Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis.
Coming soon

Franconia Art & Farmers Market: Explore the outdoor sculpture garden just an hour away from the Twin Cities, then stop by the 20+ vendors selling local art and produce.

  • Open the first Sunday of every month from May-October at 29836 St. Croix Trail, Shafer.

Northeast Farmers Market: Open on Saturdays, but a special night market is held every fourth Tuesday with additional vendors, food and beer.

  • Saturdays from May 13-Oct. 14 at 629 NE Second St., Minneapolis.

Neighborhood Roots: The south Minneapolis organization operates three summer markets in the Fulton, Kingfield and Nokomis neighborhoods throughout the week.

  • Fulton's is Saturdays, May 20-Oct 28; Kingfield's is Sundays, May 21-Oct 29; Nokomis' is Wednesdays, June 14-Sept. 17. Locations vary.

Bloomington Winter Market: 40+ produce vendors and local businesses take over Bloomington Civic Plaza every week.

  • Open on Saturdays from June 10-Oct. 14 at 1800 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington.

Market in the Valley: The Golden Valley market exclusively sells Minnesota-grown produce and other goods.

  • Open Sundays from June 19-Oct. 9 at 7800 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more