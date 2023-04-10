For some people, no building was going to make up for the loss of Curran's Restaurant, which had the feel of a small town diner in South Minneapolis for 72 years.

Yes, but: The five-story building that replaced it turned out better than the original renderings.

Zoom in: The first renderings showed tan metal panels instead of brick on the upper levels. As you can see, brick ended up being used for siding all along Nicollet Avenue.

Our score (based on accuracy to rendering): 4.2/10.

The layout of the corner changed pretty significantly.

Of note: The building, called Rosa at Kingfield, is now leasing.