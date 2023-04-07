Crews were demolishing the inside of the former downtown Minneapolis Dayton's department store five years ago when they found a small mummified monkey in an air duct.

One of the workers posted a photo on Facebook on April 8, 2018. The image went viral, and the story made international news.

The intrigue: While no one knows for certain where the squirrel monkey came from, the most common theory is that it escaped from a pet shop or a pet display in the 1960s, crawled into a vent and got sliced in the abdomen by a fan.

It then became mummified by warm air in the duct and wasn't discovered for roughly 50 years. Laurie Fink, Science Museum of Minnesota chair of science, suggested that moths likely ate the monkey's fur.

The latest: The animal was on display at the Science Museum in 2018 before it was returned to the management of The Dayton's Project, according to a museum spokesperson.