This home with waterfront views is move-in ready — midcentury furnishings and collectables included.

Listed for $1,000,000, the architectural gem is located at W744 State Road 35 in Fountain City, Wisconsin — about two hours southeast of the Twin Cities.

Why we love it: The home may be on the other side of the Mississippi, but it overlooks Winona from its perch in the bluff.

Layout: The 2,540-square-foot house has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and sits on four acres of land.

Set against a lush backdrop, the 1955 concrete and steel build feels like a private retreat.

Interior features: Locally quarried stonework and big windows play up curated living spaces throughout the open floor plan.

Other highlights: Multiple decks and two attached garages. Plus, easy access to boat launching spots, marinas and other River Valley favorites.

Take a look around:

Photo: Ben Clasen, courtesy of Edina Realty, Inc.

