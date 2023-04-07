2 hours ago - Real Estate

Hot home: River Valley midcentury bunker asks $1M

exterior of bunker house at dusk

Photo: Ben Clasen, courtesy of Edina Realty, Inc.

This home with waterfront views is move-in ready — midcentury furnishings and collectables included.

  • Listed for $1,000,000, the architectural gem is located at W744 State Road 35 in Fountain City, Wisconsin — about two hours southeast of the Twin Cities.

Why we love it: The home may be on the other side of the Mississippi, but it overlooks Winona from its perch in the bluff.

Layout: The 2,540-square-foot house has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and sits on four acres of land.

  • Set against a lush backdrop, the 1955 concrete and steel build feels like a private retreat.

Interior features: Locally quarried stonework and big windows play up curated living spaces throughout the open floor plan.

Other highlights: Multiple decks and two attached garages. Plus, easy access to boat launching spots, marinas and other River Valley favorites.

Take a look around:

mid-century modern living room with large windows
Photo: Ben Clasen, courtesy of Edina Realty, Inc.
living area with view of piano and open shelving
Photo: Ben Clasen, courtesy of Edina Realty, Inc.
mid-century modern kitchen with large windows
Photo: Ben Clasen, courtesy of Edina Realty, Inc.
dining area off living room
Photo: Ben Clasen, courtesy of Edina Realty, Inc.
living area off deck and bedroom
Photo: Ben Clasen, courtesy of Edina Realty, Inc.
seating area on deck with greenery
Photo: Ben Clasen, courtesy of Edina Realty, Inc.
modern stairs with plants
Photo: Ben Clasen, courtesy of Edina Realty, Inc.
side view of home built into the bluff
Photo: Ben Clasen, courtesy of Edina Realty, Inc.
stairs and outdoor living area
Photo: Ben Clasen, courtesy of Edina Realty, Inc.
