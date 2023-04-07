2 hours ago - Real Estate
Hot home: River Valley midcentury bunker asks $1M
This home with waterfront views is move-in ready — midcentury furnishings and collectables included.
- Listed for $1,000,000, the architectural gem is located at W744 State Road 35 in Fountain City, Wisconsin — about two hours southeast of the Twin Cities.
Why we love it: The home may be on the other side of the Mississippi, but it overlooks Winona from its perch in the bluff.
Layout: The 2,540-square-foot house has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and sits on four acres of land.
- Set against a lush backdrop, the 1955 concrete and steel build feels like a private retreat.
Interior features: Locally quarried stonework and big windows play up curated living spaces throughout the open floor plan.
Other highlights: Multiple decks and two attached garages. Plus, easy access to boat launching spots, marinas and other River Valley favorites.
Take a look around:
