Three months ago, most of the Twin Cities was in a severe drought. Now St. Paul officials are bracing for a possible Mississippi River flood.

Threat level: Current National Weather Service estimates say there's a good chance for the river to reach minor flood level in St. Paul by mid-April. It could get even higher as a crest date is not yet projected.

What to watch: Chances of a minor flood — or worse — will depend on a few factors, said Craig Schmidt, senior service hydrologist for the National Weather Service.

The bad news: With mounds of snow still standing after the third-snowiest winter on record, warm temperatures in the forecast could cause a rapid melt and send water gushing into the river and its tributaries.

The good news: With the ground nearly thawed, the soil should absorb some of that water. Plus, the seven-day forecast looks dry, Schmidt said.

The wild card: If rain returns later this month, it could add to an already rising river.

Why it matters: A significant Mississippi River flood could disrupt shipping and tour boats, submerge parks and damage property.

By the numbers: The river gauge in St. Paul is currently at 5.5 feet. If it gets to 14 feet, it's a minor flood. Major flood level is 15 feet.

The last major flood in St. Paul occurred in the spring of 2019, when the river crested at 20 feet and cost the city $750,000 for mitigation.

The bottom line: Heavy precipitation events and extremely dry periods are getting more common in the upper Midwest, Schmidt said.