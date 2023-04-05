Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Ramsey County earned one of the state's lowest scores in an annual health outcomes analysis by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

Driving the news: Ramsey ranked 66th out of 87 counties for metrics such as length and quality of life. The rest of the seven-county metro was in the top 50%, landing in the "upper middle" or "highest" quartiles.

Carver captured the state's top score, followed by Scott and Wright. Hennepin was 37th.

Yes, but: Ramsey fared better in the institute's associated health factors ranking, coming in 35th out of 87.

That one covers everything from the number of dentists and sexually transmitted infection rates in a community to measurements of residents' social and economic health, Axios' Emily Harris writes.

Of note: Northern Minnesota's Mahnomen County ranked 87th on both lists.