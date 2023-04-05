44 mins ago - News

Ramsey County lags behind rest of metro in new health ranking

Torey Van Oot
Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Ramsey County earned one of the state's lowest scores in an annual health outcomes analysis by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

Driving the news: Ramsey ranked 66th out of 87 counties for metrics such as length and quality of life. The rest of the seven-county metro was in the top 50%, landing in the "upper middle" or "highest" quartiles.

  • Carver captured the state's top score, followed by Scott and Wright. Hennepin was 37th.

Yes, but: Ramsey fared better in the institute's associated health factors ranking, coming in 35th out of 87.

  • That one covers everything from the number of dentists and sexually transmitted infection rates in a community to measurements of residents' social and economic health, Axios' Emily Harris writes.

Of note: Northern Minnesota's Mahnomen County ranked 87th on both lists.

