Target Field debuts new concessions, lower prices for Twins season

When the Twins host the Houston Astros Friday for their home opener at Target Field, the stadium's concession options will feature even more local restaurants and bars.

What's happening: The stadium released its list of new foods and beverages available this season on Monday, including outposts of local eateries and more products from Minnesota-made brands.

Here's what to expect:

Photo: Minnesota Twins

😋 More from Twin Cities favorites: Official Fried Chicken and the popular Union Hmong Kitchen will debut their first stadium stands. The latter will serve Hmong sausage and noodle bowls with meat from local deli Kramarczuk's.

Soul Bowl, T-Rex Cookie and Jonny Pops will also expand their offerings, including a wider variety of desserts.

🍸 Minnesota-themed cocktails: O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co. will mix up drinks like "Whiskey Sota" and "Hot Honey Crisp," a rye-based cocktail with hot honey and apple syrups, topped with soda.

💸Budget-friendly options: There are now three "Family Value" concession stands throughout the concourses, which serve classic ballpark foods like hot dogs, popcorn, nachos, pretzels and sodas for under $5.