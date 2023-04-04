Mall of America's new security will include gun-sniffing dogs

Officers on bike patrol at the Mall of America in March. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

The Mall of America is training its first firearm-sniffing dog and evaluating a gunshot detection system as part of new security measures revealed to reporters last week.

The big picture: Security has become a front-of-mind issue in the wake of high-profile shootings — including the January shooting that left one dead — at MOA, which saw over 32 million visitors last year.

Staff members have recently been giving news media inside looks at mall security, including tours of the control room where several officers monitor its "extensive" camera network 24/7.

What's new: The K-9 unit just brought in an 8-week-old puppy that will soon begin training to detect any component of a firearm, though the mall hasn't determined how many dogs will be in the program.

The gunshot detection system, which is still being evaluated, would instantly notify security, who then determine if the mall should initiate lockdown.

Details: The current lockdown procedures — including sending mass notifications to visitors and staff, changing digital signs and locking the transit center doors— can now be initiated with just one button.

State of play: The mall staffs unarmed patrol officers, including plainclothes officers and a bike patrol, a K-9 unit with six explosive-detection dogs and an intelligence analyst. Additional part-time officers monitor the 3pm curfew for kids under 16.

The Bloomington Police Department also has 12 full-time armed officers stationed inside.

Reality check: Though security ran over 50,000 people through metal detectors for several weeks at some entrances during a pilot program last fall, they decided it wasn't a good fit, vice president of security Will Bernhjelm told Axios.

"It's not like Target Field — we're a very open environment. There are 27 public entrances. … The mall wasn't built with this in mind," Bernhjelm said.

Of note: While the mall uses license plate readers, a spokesperson said it is not yet using facial recognition technology.