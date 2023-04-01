The Saint Paul Farmers Market returns to Union Depot on Wednesday for the first time since 2019.

What to expect: Twenty-plus vendors will be selling bread, honey, handmade tortillas, dumplings, flowers, crafts, maple syrup and more local goodies, per a news release.

Fresh produce and more prepared foods will be added to the lineup later in the growing season.

Check it out: Find the food and fun at the North Plaza from 10am-2pm on the first Wednesday of every month.

If the weather is bad, the market will move indoors to the Union Depot Head House.

🌸 Check out more spring things to do via our guide.