The Union Depot Farmers Market is back

Torey Van Oot
farmer's market vendor stands, including a red tent selling dumplings, in front of st. paul's union station

The North Plaza. Photo: Courtesy of Union Depot

The Saint Paul Farmers Market returns to Union Depot on Wednesday for the first time since 2019.

What to expect: Twenty-plus vendors will be selling bread, honey, handmade tortillas, dumplings, flowers, crafts, maple syrup and more local goodies, per a news release.

  • Fresh produce and more prepared foods will be added to the lineup later in the growing season.

Check it out: Find the food and fun at the North Plaza from 10am-2pm on the first Wednesday of every month.

  • If the weather is bad, the market will move indoors to the Union Depot Head House.

🌸 Check out more spring things to do via our guide.

