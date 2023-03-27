CBRE, one of the largest commercial real estate companies in the country, is closing its downtown Minneapolis office.

Details: The firm had about 200 employees when it opened an office in LaSalle Plaza in 2016. Axios real estate sources — who weren't authorized to speak on the matter — said the company terminated its lease early.

Most of the staff members are moving to the company's Bloomington office, they said.

A small number of employees who do business downtown will move into the Industrious coworking space in the North Loop.

Between the lines: CBRE was part of a big migration of companies from the suburbs to downtown Minneapolis in the 2010s.