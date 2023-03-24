🤑 Come on down for "The Price Is Right Live!" at Mystic Lake Casino this weekend. The traveling stage shows aren't hosted by Drew Carey, but lucky attendees can win prizes. Technically $29+, but legally, no purchase is required to enter.

🎪 Acrobats, aerialists, clowns, animals and more will perform at the Osman Shrine Circus in St. Paul. Tickets for one of the weekend's eight shows start at $20.

🚢 The Theatre of the Relatively Talentless, a performing arts group made up of University of Minnesota law school students, debut their parody musical "TORTanic" on Friday and Saturday at the U. Tickets start at $12, and Friday's are almost sold out.

🍸 Sample locally made liquors, mixers and THC seltzers from over 20 distilleries at the Made in Minnesota spirits tasting in Minneapolis on Friday night for $60.

🎉 The Minneapolis International Festival Saturday afternoon spotlights music, dance, art, food, exhibits and more from over a dozen locally represented cultures. Free.

💧Welcome the warm weather at Sunday's Härdsmälta Pond Skim and Festival in Bloomington, where brave participants try to ski or snowboard across a melting lake. Free admission if you bring three nonperishable food items to donate.