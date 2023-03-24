My outfit at any future Axios Twin Cities events. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

Thanks to my mom, I snagged a few rare pieces from this season's hottest clothing line: The Aldi Gear Collection.

I'm not kidding. Aldi dropped a merch line on Wednesday, and from what I'm hearing, it sold out almost immediately at many Twin Cities locations.

In true Aldi "fashion," every item — including windbreakers, pullovers, hats, shoes and socks — is $10 or less.

Zoom in: The items are so hot, they're already being listed on eBay at up to five times the sticker price.

Tip: According to my sources, bucket hats, baseball caps and tumblers are well stocked.