1 hour ago - Business
Aldi's "Gear Collection" merch is selling out in the Twin Cities
Thanks to my mom, I snagged a few rare pieces from this season's hottest clothing line: The Aldi Gear Collection.
- I'm not kidding. Aldi dropped a merch line on Wednesday, and from what I'm hearing, it sold out almost immediately at many Twin Cities locations.
- In true Aldi "fashion," every item — including windbreakers, pullovers, hats, shoes and socks — is $10 or less.
Zoom in: The items are so hot, they're already being listed on eBay at up to five times the sticker price.
Tip: According to my sources, bucket hats, baseball caps and tumblers are well stocked.
- I'm still on the lookout for the joggers. Email me ([email protected]) if you know where I can find them.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.