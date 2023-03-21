Redevelopment of Edina Macy's furniture would bring housing and offices
Developers can't get enough of the Southdale area.
The latest: The Macy's Furniture Gallery on France Avenue is slated to be demolished and replaced with two office towers and two apartment buildings totaling 430 units.
Details: Developer Enclave of West Fargo, North Dakota, is behind the proposal, according to city documents.
What they're saying: Macy's confirmed to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal that it has an agreement to sell the 8-acre site. It did not say if this is the end of its furniture showroom or if it will move somewhere else.
- But the retailer considered selling the site seven years ago and, at that time, envisioned moving its furniture sales into its Southdale Center mall store.
Zoom out: Few areas of the Twin Cities have more interest from developers than Edina's Southdale district, even if the mall itself has struggled with high vacancy.
- Right across the street from Macy's, another developer is proposing an upscale hotel with a rooftop bar alongside a high end office building.
- The new proposals come in the wake of several other recent projects that have added thousands of apartments, a Life Time health club, offices and several restaurants and retailers.
Flashback: When architect Victor Gruen designed Southdale as the nation’s first enclosed shopping mall in the 1950s, his long-term vision was to make the suburb more urban with housing and daytime jobs.
- It's happening, but it took 60+ years.
What's ahead: The Edina Planning Commission will review the Macy's redevelopment during its April 12 meeting.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.