This layout shows two office towers on France Avenue and behind them are two apartment buildings. Image: City of Edina

Developers can't get enough of the Southdale area.

The latest: The Macy's Furniture Gallery on France Avenue is slated to be demolished and replaced with two office towers and two apartment buildings totaling 430 units.

Details: Developer Enclave of West Fargo, North Dakota, is behind the proposal, according to city documents.

What they're saying: Macy's confirmed to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal that it has an agreement to sell the 8-acre site. It did not say if this is the end of its furniture showroom or if it will move somewhere else.

But the retailer considered selling the site seven years ago and, at that time, envisioned moving its furniture sales into its Southdale Center mall store.

Zoom out: Few areas of the Twin Cities have more interest from developers than Edina's Southdale district, even if the mall itself has struggled with high vacancy.

Right across the street from Macy's, another developer is proposing an upscale hotel with a rooftop bar alongside a high end office building.

The new proposals come in the wake of several other recent projects that have added thousands of apartments, a Life Time health club, offices and several restaurants and retailers.

Flashback: When architect Victor Gruen designed Southdale as the nation’s first enclosed shopping mall in the 1950s, his long-term vision was to make the suburb more urban with housing and daytime jobs.

It's happening, but it took 60+ years.

What's ahead: The Edina Planning Commission will review the Macy's redevelopment during its April 12 meeting.