2 hours ago - Sports

Joe Mauer is still Minnesota's highest paid athlete ever

Nick Halter
Data: Spotrac; Chart: Axios Visuals
Four athletes have made more than $100 million playing in Minnesota, with Joe Mauer topping the list — for now.

  • The St. Paul-born former Twin made $223 million during his 15 seasons in Minnesota, according to Spotrac.
  • Former Wolves star Kevin Garnett is the only other athlete to have made more than $200 million during his time in Minnesota.

Between the lines: Kirk Cousins will make another $30 million this year with the Vikings. If he were to get a contract extension he could move up to the top spot.

  • Karl-Anthony Towns' four-year, $224 million contract extension begins next season. Unless the Wolves big man gets traded, he will move ahead of Mauer in two years.
