2 hours ago - Sports
Joe Mauer is still Minnesota's highest paid athlete ever
Four athletes have made more than $100 million playing in Minnesota, with Joe Mauer topping the list — for now.
- The St. Paul-born former Twin made $223 million during his 15 seasons in Minnesota, according to Spotrac.
- Former Wolves star Kevin Garnett is the only other athlete to have made more than $200 million during his time in Minnesota.
Between the lines: Kirk Cousins will make another $30 million this year with the Vikings. If he were to get a contract extension he could move up to the top spot.
- Karl-Anthony Towns' four-year, $224 million contract extension begins next season. Unless the Wolves big man gets traded, he will move ahead of Mauer in two years.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.