Data: Spotrac; Chart: Axios Visuals

Four athletes have made more than $100 million playing in Minnesota, with Joe Mauer topping the list — for now.

The St. Paul-born former Twin made $223 million during his 15 seasons in Minnesota, according to Spotrac.

Former Wolves star Kevin Garnett is the only other athlete to have made more than $200 million during his time in Minnesota.

Between the lines: Kirk Cousins will make another $30 million this year with the Vikings. If he were to get a contract extension he could move up to the top spot.