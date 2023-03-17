Luxury condo in Downtown East Minneapolis asks $725K

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Brady Kroll with Edina Realty, Inc.

This swanky Mill District condo with walls of windows and a spacious layout is asking $725,000.

Located at 1240 S. Second St. in Minneapolis, the building is packed with amenities like an outdoor pool, pet spa and cardio and yoga rooms.

Why we love it: The breezy kitchen flows into a grand dining and living space, making it an ideal pad for playing host.

Layout: Perched above the riverfront, the 1,909-square-foot unit has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus parking in a heated underground garage.

Interior features: A waterfall island and newer appliances enhance the kitchen, while windows let in sun from the east, south and southwest.

Other highlights: Modern light fixtures, updated bathrooms and a prime location near Gold Medal Park, Guthrie Theater and more.

Take a look around:

