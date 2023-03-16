1 hour ago - Sports
St. Paul Saints to be sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings
After a 30-year run, the owners of the St. Paul Saints are selling the team.
What's happening: The group, which includes Mike Veeck, movie star Bill Murray and Marv Goldklang, are selling to Diamond Baseball Holdings, which owns 13 other minor league teams.
Flashback: That group built the Saints from an independent team in Midway into the Twins' Triple-A affiliate in downtown's CHS Field.
What they're saying: Executive vice president and general manager Derek Sharrer will remain in charge, according to the Pioneer Press, which first reported the news.
- The character of the team — which is known for its zany promotions — won't change, he told the paper.
- "Here's the thing: If the flag is a pirate flag, that's what they're investing in," Sharrer said.
