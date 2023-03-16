Two Minneapolis motel signs up for auction amid plans to convert buildings into affordable housing

Two old Minneapolis motel signs have been put up for auction as Hennepin County prepares to convert the buildings into affordable housing units.

The starting bid for each sign was $5. As of Thursday afternoon, Metro Inn's is up to $18, while Aqua City Motel's is over $520.

What they're saying: The signs had to be removed so it was clear rooms weren't available for rent, but the county recognized some might find them to be "novel or worth preserving," a spokesperson for Hennepin County told Axios.

Reality check: The signs are used, and there's no guarantee the neon works, according to the descriptions on the auction sites.