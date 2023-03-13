A proposed project could bring hundreds of jobs to Maple Grove, but most of the details remain under wraps.

What's happening: Minnetonka-based developer Opus is planning a 250,000 square foot building at the northwest quadrant of Highway 169 and I-94.

The building would be for a single corporate office tenant and would also include research & development and warehouse space, according to planning documents.

Why it matters: The building would employ about 500 people, according to city planning manager Peter Vickerman.

The intrigue: Opus is calling it "Project Libre" and said in a statement to Axios that more details would be shared later.

A spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development said the project has not received any grants or incentives.

What's ahead: The proposal will get a hearing at a March 27 planning commission meeting.