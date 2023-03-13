1 hour ago - News
Ecolab, St. Paul announce plans for mini-park makeover
Ecolab and the city of St. Paul are teaming up to give a green glow-up to a concrete plaza outside the company's downtown headquarters.
Driving the news: The public-private partnership, fueled by a planned $2 million investment from Ecolab, was announced at a Sunday event marking the company's 100th anniversary.
What to expect: Plans for the 26,000-square-foot area between Ecolab's Global Headquarters, the Landmark Center, and the historic Hamm Building call for more trees, native landscaping and pedestrian benches.
- The transformation, which still needs final city approval, is expected to open to the public in early 2024.
