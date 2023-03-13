Ecolab, St. Paul announce plans for mini-park makeover

Artist’s rendering of the reimagined community space in Downtown Saint Paul proposed by Ecolab and the City of Saint Paul. Image courtesy of Ecolab

Ecolab and the city of St. Paul are teaming up to give a green glow-up to a concrete plaza outside the company's downtown headquarters.

Driving the news: The public-private partnership, fueled by a planned $2 million investment from Ecolab, was announced at a Sunday event marking the company's 100th anniversary.

What to expect: Plans for the 26,000-square-foot area between Ecolab's Global Headquarters, the Landmark Center, and the historic Hamm Building call for more trees, native landscaping and pedestrian benches.

The transformation, which still needs final city approval, is expected to open to the public in early 2024.