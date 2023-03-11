2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Seven Twin Cities breweries release "Home Improvements" beer
Local breweries have teamed up with Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity to create Home Improvements, a collaborative, limited-edition beer with seven different variations.
- Proceeds fund The House that Beer Built, a program that sponsors the construction of a new home for a Twin Cities family.
How it works: Though the beers have the same name, the seven participating breweries each put their own unique spin on the recipe.
- The beers are available while supplies last, according to a release. Find updates in a Facebook group dedicated to the beer.
