2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Seven Twin Cities breweries release "Home Improvements" beer

Audrey Kennedy
A can of beer and beer in a pint glass, next to a hammer.

Photo: Courtesy of Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity

Local breweries have teamed up with Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity to create Home Improvements, a collaborative, limited-edition beer with seven different variations.

How it works: Though the beers have the same name, the seven participating breweries each put their own unique spin on the recipe.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more