Vintage dream in Diamond Lake asks $395K

Sami Sparber
exterior view of a snowy brick rambler home

Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty

This colorful, mid-century gem in Diamond Lake just hit the market for $395,000.

Why we love it: Sleek appliances and effortless oak floors enhance the home's character while bringing it into the modern day.

Layout: The 1,735-square-foot house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a retro-cool basement complete with a bar.

Interior features: Two-tone green accent walls bridge the airy living and dining rooms.

  • The main bathroom shows off vintage salmon and cranberry tile.
  • Plus, the pass-through room is ideal for a home office.

Other highlights: A three-season porch overlooking the patio and an attached two-car garage.

Take a look around:

Living room with bright green patterned accent wall
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
View of dining room and kitchen from living room
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
modern kitchen appliances
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
home office
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
large bedroom with two windows
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
vintage original bathroom
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
pine-paneled basement with bar
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
three-season porch
Photo: SinghShots, courtesy of Anderson Realty
