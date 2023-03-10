This colorful, mid-century gem in Diamond Lake just hit the market for $395,000.

Located at 6030 Columbus Ave., the brick rambler is bursting with stylish renovations.

Why we love it: Sleek appliances and effortless oak floors enhance the home's character while bringing it into the modern day.

Layout: The 1,735-square-foot house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a retro-cool basement complete with a bar.

Interior features: Two-tone green accent walls bridge the airy living and dining rooms.

The main bathroom shows off vintage salmon and cranberry tile.

Plus, the pass-through room is ideal for a home office.

Other highlights: A three-season porch overlooking the patio and an attached two-car garage.

Take a look around:

