38 mins ago - Real Estate
Vintage dream in Diamond Lake asks $395K
This colorful, mid-century gem in Diamond Lake just hit the market for $395,000.
- Located at 6030 Columbus Ave., the brick rambler is bursting with stylish renovations.
Why we love it: Sleek appliances and effortless oak floors enhance the home's character while bringing it into the modern day.
Layout: The 1,735-square-foot house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a retro-cool basement complete with a bar.
Interior features: Two-tone green accent walls bridge the airy living and dining rooms.
- The main bathroom shows off vintage salmon and cranberry tile.
- Plus, the pass-through room is ideal for a home office.
Other highlights: A three-season porch overlooking the patio and an attached two-car garage.
Take a look around:
