Italian restaurant Zelo re-opened last week in downtown Minneapolis after a three-year hiatus.

Why it matters: It's just one restaurant, but an important one. Zelo was the Nicollet Mall business lunch spot pre-pandemic —a place to brush shoulders with executives, elected officials and civic leaders.

Yes, but: It won't be open for lunch yet, a sign of how downtown's makeup has changed. It's only open for happy hour and dinner Monday through Saturday.

Downtown has lost a huge percentage of its office employees due in large part to remote work, but its residential population — which is more likely to go to dinner — continues to grow.

What to watch: Owner Rick Webb plans to bring lunch service back soon, according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.