1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Minneapolis' Zelo returns after a 3-year hiatus
Italian restaurant Zelo re-opened last week in downtown Minneapolis after a three-year hiatus.
Why it matters: It's just one restaurant, but an important one. Zelo was the Nicollet Mall business lunch spot pre-pandemic —a place to brush shoulders with executives, elected officials and civic leaders.
Yes, but: It won't be open for lunch yet, a sign of how downtown's makeup has changed. It's only open for happy hour and dinner Monday through Saturday.
- Downtown has lost a huge percentage of its office employees due in large part to remote work, but its residential population — which is more likely to go to dinner — continues to grow.
What to watch: Owner Rick Webb plans to bring lunch service back soon, according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.