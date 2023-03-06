2 hours ago - Business

Hopkins' Depot Coffee House to close in April

Audrey Kennedy
The exterior of the Depot Coffee House

Photo courtesy of City of Hopkins.

Hopkins' Depot Coffee House announced March 3 it will suspend operations on April 2 after nearly 25 years, ending a west metro community hangout and long-running leadership opportunity for local teens.

Why it matters: The renovated train depot aimed to be a student-led, drug and alcohol-free environment for youth of all ages to hang out with friends, watch live music and participate in their community.

  • The Depot's shop employed local teens and was led by an elected student board of directors, including adult advisors. The city of Hopkins managed the money.

Plus: It doubled as The Freight Room, an all-ages concert venue that booked local high school talent and up-and-coming artists.

What they're saying: The Depot had been operating at a loss for years, in part due to Highway 169 and light rail construction that closed the well-trafficked regional bike trails adjacent to the shop, it said on Facebook last week.

  • After the Depot facility and program manager resigned in February, it didn’t have enough revenue to fill the position.

What's next: Three Rivers Park District will continue to offer parking, portable bathrooms, water and a bike repair station outside the Depot, a spokesperson confirmed.

  • Hopkins is soliciting ideas for future youth programming, according to the Facebook post.
