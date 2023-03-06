Hopkins' Depot Coffee House to close in April

Hopkins' Depot Coffee House announced March 3 it will suspend operations on April 2 after nearly 25 years, ending a west metro community hangout and long-running leadership opportunity for local teens.

Why it matters: The renovated train depot aimed to be a student-led, drug and alcohol-free environment for youth of all ages to hang out with friends, watch live music and participate in their community.

The Depot's shop employed local teens and was led by an elected student board of directors, including adult advisors. The city of Hopkins managed the money.

Plus: It doubled as The Freight Room, an all-ages concert venue that booked local high school talent and up-and-coming artists.

What they're saying: The Depot had been operating at a loss for years, in part due to Highway 169 and light rail construction that closed the well-trafficked regional bike trails adjacent to the shop, it said on Facebook last week.

After the Depot facility and program manager resigned in February, it didn’t have enough revenue to fill the position.

What's next: Three Rivers Park District will continue to offer parking, portable bathrooms, water and a bike repair station outside the Depot, a spokesperson confirmed.