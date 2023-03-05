2 hours ago - Things to Do
Where to work out in the Twin Cities
Looking for a new workout? Mindbody sent Axios a list of popular studios and workouts in the Twin Cities, based on booking data and user nominations.
Studios:
- [solidcore] in St. Louis Park focuses on low-impact training. Prices depend on length of membership and number of classes.
- ONX + Amelia, a yoga and fitness studio in St. Paul's Cathedral Hill, offers multiple membership packages, including a virtual pass, with varying prices.
- ALTR in the Minneapolis North Loop focuses on high-intensity interval training and strength work. Prices depend on length of membership, amount of sessions and type of class.
- Barry's studio, a national chain also located in the North Loop, offers cardio and strength-building workouts. Prices vary based on length of classes and membership.
Popular workouts: Strength training, yoga and Pilates were the top workout types in Minneapolis, according to Mindbody.
- Hands-on and personal training exercises are popular at the St. Louis Park fitness club, McKinney said.
- Low-intensity training and greater impact training are popular among most of the Americans surveyed by Mindbody.
- Stretching and restorative yoga to recover from a workout are popular nationwide, too, per the survey.
- Ice baths: More than one-third of those surveyed said they've tried or are interested in ice baths. Sounds perfect for Minnesotans.
