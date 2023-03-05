Looking for a new workout? Mindbody sent Axios a list of popular studios and workouts in the Twin Cities, based on booking data and user nominations.

Studios:

[solidcore] in St. Louis Park focuses on low-impact training. Prices depend on length of membership and number of classes.

ONX + Amelia, a yoga and fitness studio in St. Paul's Cathedral Hill, offers multiple membership packages, including a virtual pass, with varying prices.

ALTR in the Minneapolis North Loop focuses on high-intensity interval training and strength work. Prices depend on length of membership, amount of sessions and type of class.

Barry's studio, a national chain also located in the North Loop, offers cardio and strength-building workouts. Prices vary based on length of classes and membership.

Popular workouts: Strength training, yoga and Pilates were the top workout types in Minneapolis, according to Mindbody.